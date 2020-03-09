FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks fall sharply on virus fears, oil plunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply Monday on Wall Street on a combination of coronavirus fears and plunging oil prices, triggering a brief, automatic halt in trading to let investors catch their breath.

The S&P 500 had been down as much as 7.4% shortly after trading began, but the losses moderated following the halt. The index was down 4.8% in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,255 points, or 4.9%, to 24,605 after briefly being down more than 2,000. The Nasdaq gave up 4.4%.

The carnage in the energy sector was particularly arresting. Marathon Oil, Apache Corp. and Diamondback Energy each sank more than 40%. Exxon Mobil and Chevron were on track for their worst days since 2008.

Oil prices tumbled nearly 20% as producers squabble about how much supply to cut in the face of falling demand.

While low oil prices can eventually translate into cheaper gasoline, they are wreaking havoc on already struggling energy companies and countries that depend on oil, including the No. 1 producer, the United States.

FINANCIAL MARKETS-EUROPE

European markets in bear territory

UNDATED (AP) — European financial markets have fallen into a bear market, closing the day with their heaviest losses since the darkest days of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The index in Italy, where the government shut down travel into and out of the country’s financial and industrial heartland, fell a massive 11.2%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 7.3%, Germany’s DAX 7.9% and the CAC 40 in France dropped 8.4%.

The regional Stoxx 600 index fell 7.4%, more than 20% lower than its most recent peak and putting it in a bear market.

The drop comes amid widespread concerns about the mounting economic costs of containing the new coronavirus. A dramatic dive in the price of oil, which lost 20% overnight, has further shaken investors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRANCE

French president tries to show confidence in economy

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron have taken a walk on Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue to send a message of confidence to the French economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

The French president walked hand-in-hand with his wife on the street known for luxury shopping and stylish living but maintained a one-meter security distance from others during the walk on Monday.

Macron said: “I’m shaking hands using my heart” as he waved at people.

Macron asked some shopkeepers and a taxi driver whether they’ve seen business decline and promised to support companies.

He said: “It’s important to have a response that corresponds to the risk as analyzed by scientists.”

Macron added that the measures France adopts to stem the outbreak must be “proportionate” and he added: “We cannot shut down the country but we need to protect the most fragile people.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISES

Third ship held while crew members tested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Princess cruise line officials say passengers on a third ship have been ordered to stay on board while crew members are tested for COVID-19.

The ship was placed under a “no sail” order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Princes Cruises says the ship will dock in Grand Cayman to receive the test kits, but passengers won’t be able to disembark. The ship will then set sail for Fort Lauderdale, where it will remain off the coast until further notice.

The Regal Princess was finally able to dock at Port Everglades Sunday night under similar procedures.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DONATIONS

Seattle businesses chip in for those hit hard by virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Major Seattle businesses including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks and Alaska Airlines are chipping in to help those hit hardest economically by the new coronavirus.

The companies joined with the city of Seattle, King County and the Seattle Foundation on Monday to announce $2.5 million in donations to a new philanthropic fund.

The effort intends to give out an initial round of “rapid response grants” in the next few weeks. The money will go to local organizations that help people who don’t have health insurance or access to sick days, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare and gig economy workers, and communities of color.

OIL DEMAND

World oil demand expected to fall

UNDATED (AP) — World oil demand is expected to fall this year for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2009, the International Energy Agency said Monday.

In its monthly report, the agency says it has cut its forecast for global oil demand by 1.1 million barrels a day as the new coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy. That will leave demand 90,000 barrels a day below the previous year.

The IEA, which advises mainly oil-importing countries on energy matters, says it still expects demand to return close to normal in the second half of this year. But it says that the outlook is highly uncertain and depends on how governments react to halt the spread of the virus.

The publication of the report comes as the price of crude was down about 20% on Monday as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on Friday on reducing output. The Saudis made a play to grab market share by increasing output, suggesting more oil on the market just as demand is plunging.

AON-WILLIS TOWERS ACQUISITION

Aon plans takeover of Willis Towers in $30B all-stock deal

UNDATED (AP) — Aon is buying rival benefits and risk consultant Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal valued at around $30 billion.

Aon said Monday that it will give Willis Towers stock owners slightly more than one Aon share for each of their shares in what amounts to a 16% premium to the stock’s closing price Friday.

The announcement comes about a year after Aon said it was no longer considering a buyout of its rival.

The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2021, pending shareholder approval. Aon CEO Greg Case will run the combined company.

TWITTER-ELLIOTT

Twitter investment deal will keep Dorsey as CEO

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter says it’s reached an investment deal with Silver Lake and Elliott Management that will keep Jack Dorsey as the social media company’s CEO.

Twitter Inc. said Monday that Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the company. That money, along with cash on hand, is expected to be put toward a $2 billion stock buyback.

Elliott Management Corp., which owns about 4% of Twitter’s stock, will get one seat on Twitter’s board. Silver Lake will also get a board seat.

WELLS FARGO-BOARD

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Duke and director James Quigley are leaving the company.

The announcement comes less than a month after the bank agreed to pay a $3 billion fine related to its long-running practice of opening unauthorized bank accounts to meeting unrealistic sales goals.

Duke has been chair since January 2018. She had been vice chair from October 2016 to December 2017.

Executives at the San Francisco bank are scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee this week.

Wells Fargo & Co. named Charles Noski as chairman. The retired bank executive has served on the board since June.

