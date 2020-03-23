FINANCIAL MARKETS

US futures sink as crisis deepens

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. futures slipped more than 3% on Monday and share benchmarks in many Asian markets logged sharp losses as still more governments tightened restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s Sensex plummeted 12.1% after a sharp drop on the open triggered a circuit breaker halt to trading. Singapore’s benchmark plunged 7.7% after the city announced a sharp increase in confirmed infections and its first two deaths.

Shares also fell 7% in Bangkok.

However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index held steady, gaining 1.9% by midday Monday. Investors appeared to be encouraged by the likelihood the International Olympic Committee might postpone, rather than scrap, the Tokyo Games.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement could be unavoidable as Canada and Australia added to the immense pressure that has been mounting on organizers by saying they wouldn’t send athletes to Tokyo unless the Olympics are postponed for a year.

In the U.S., top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House continued after the Senate voted against advancing a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package. Another vote was expected Monday.

The Democrats said the bill was tilted too much toward aiding corporations and would not do enough to help individuals and healthcare providers weather the crisis brought on by the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

As crisis deepens, congressional rescue deal teeters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night Sunday over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.

As President Donald Trump took to the podium in the White House briefing room and promised to help Americans who feel afraid and isolated as the pandemic spreads, the Senate voted against advancing the rescue package. But talks continued on Capitol Hill.

Later, the president suggested the remedies may be more harmful than the actual outbreak, vowing to reassess after the 15-day mark of the shutdown. “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” he tweeted.

Inside the otherwise emptied out Capitol, the draft aid bill was declared insufficient by Democrats, who argued it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers.

The Senate will re-convene at 12 noon EST.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TAX FILING

Do you still need to file, yes, but there’s a delay

UNDATED (AP) — For those with questions about when you have to actually file your taxes, we have a clarification. Initially, only the payment due date was delayed past the traditional April 15 deadline. The Treasury later announced that it would also grant a 90-day extension for filing federal taxes as well. That means both the delayed filings and payments are due July 15. Taxpayers who are facing difficulty filing by the new deadline still have the option to request an extension.

The IRS said that the deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

During this unprecedented delay, taxpayers will not be subject to interest or penalty payments, regardless of how much they owe.

Visit the IRS website for more information.

VIRUS OUTBREAK -AIRPORT WORKERS LAID OFF

Airport jobs lost, Marriott furloughs

UNDATED (AP) — More than 1,500 contracted workers have been laid off from jobs at LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to Local 32BJ of the Services Employees International Union, which represents more than 10,000 airport service workers in New York and New Jersey.

The union and more than 50 elected New York and New Jersey officials are demanding paid sick days, health care and layoff protections for contracted workers in any federal bailout for the airline industry, which requested more than $50 billion in rescue aid last week. Contracted workers make up 30% of airport workers nationwide, according to the union.

Meanwhile, Marriott, the world’s largest hotel company, like many of its peers, is trying to cope with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus. It is furloughing about two-thirds of its 4,000 corporate employees at its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. It is also furloughing about two-thirds of its corporate staff abroad; it has about 174,000 employees globally. The furloughs are expected to begin in April and last up to 90 days. The company said it plans to bring all the staff back when it can.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA

Workers crowd trains for home as India further closes cities

NEW DELHI (AP) — As India’s leader called for people to stay home and cities and factories were closing in virus-control measures, migrant workers crowded a railway station to reach their home villages.

The scene suggests social distancing could be difficult in the world’s second-most populous country. It was just one of many examples of crowding on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on Indians to stay home for a 14-hour “people’s curfew” to halt the spread of the virus. Indian Railways later suspended passenger train services until March 31. It was unclear what this would mean for people left stranded at railway stations.

