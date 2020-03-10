Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Woman sentenced to jail for 2018 jail protest

March 10, 2020 12:21 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman arrested at a protest over the conditions at a Massachusetts jail has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Immigration activist Sherrie Andre was convicted Monday in New Bedford District Court of trespassing and disturbing the peace.

She received the maximum possible sentence for the charges, according to the FANG Collective, a Rhode Island-based group that Andre co-founded.

The organization said it was surprised by the harsh despite dozens of letters of support submitted on her behalf by community leaders.

Advertisement

Andre was among several protesters arrested for blocking the entrance to the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth in August 2018.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

The demonstration was meant to show support for a hunger strike inside the jail by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

They also opposed Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s support of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The Republican sheriff has offered to send detainees to help build President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico. His jail is one of the few in New England that houses ICE detainees.

Two others arrested at the protest were sentenced to 10 days in prison as part of a plea deal. Another paid a $3,000 fine.

Andre will serve her sentence at the Bristol County jail.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)