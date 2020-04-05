Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 21, 2020 5:34 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR KIM JONG UN The North Korean leader appears to be handling state affairs as usual, South Korea’s government says after unconfirmed reports described him as in fragile condition after surgery.

2. WHO BIDEN CAN COUNT ON FINANCIALLY As a likely recession looms, wealthy Democratic donors may be the only ones with the ability to pour cash into the party’s effort to beat Donald Trump.

3. SYRIA REFUGEES TO FACE THEIR TORTURERS IN GERMAN COURT Two former members of Syria’s secret police will go on trial in Germany charged with crimes against humanity.

Advertisement

4. SRI LANKANS REMEMBER EASTER BOMB VICTIMS It’s been one year since more than 260 people were killed when three churches came under Islamic State group-inspired bomb attacks during Easter celebrations.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

5. HELICOPTER COMPANIES SUED IN KOBE BRYANT CRASH Family members of four passengers killed in the crash with the NBA star and his daughter file wrongful death lawsuits.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|20 Federal Contractors Networking Soiree
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

EUCOM frontline members make masks to help flatten curve

Today in History

1898: President McKinley seeks declaration of war against Spain