Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 9, 2020 6:22 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. STAGE IS SET FOR NOVEMBER A general election campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the nastiest in U.S. history.

2. ‘HOUSTON, WE’VE HAD A PROBLEM HERE’ On the golden anniversary of the harrowing moonshot, Apollo 13’s astronauts recall NASA’s most successful failure when the mission was aborted by an oxygen tank rupture.

3. CLINTON IMPEACHMENT FIGURE DIES Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations exposed President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, dies at 70.

Advertisement

4. LEADERSHIP VACUUM PERSISTS IN IRAQ Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdraws his candidacy following political infighting.

        Insight by Automation Anywhere: GAO, DLA and Bureau of Fiscal Service address the opportunities and challenges associated with using RPA in this free webinar.

5. IT WAS ‘JUST TIME’ New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady says on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Science News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USGC ensures safe, efficient marine transportation during pandemic

Today in History

1952: President Truman seizes steel mills to stop strike