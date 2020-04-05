Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 16, 2020 6:24 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISRAELI PRESIDENT ASKS PARLIAMENT TO CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER

Israel’s president asks the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.

2. NORTH DEFECTOR WINS SOUTH KOREAN PARLIAMENT SEAT

A former senior North Korean diplomat wins a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections.

3. RUSSIA, EUROPEANS CLASH OVER SYRIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS

Syria’s close ally Russia clashes with European nations in the U.N. Security Council over a watchdog report blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine in 2017.

4. US JUDGE CANCELS PERMIT FOR KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE FROM CANADA

A U.S. judge cancels a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska.

5. REPORT: HALLADAY ON DRUGS, DOING STUNTS WHEN PLANE CRASHED

A federal report says Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics in his small plane when it crashed in 2017.

