Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Adidas cleared for 3 billion euros in rescue loans

April 14, 2020 1:00 pm
 
1 min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Sports apparel and shoe company Adidas says it has been approved by the German government for a 3 billion-euro ( $3.3 billion) emergency loan to help the company get through a period of lost business due to the virus outbreak.

The company based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of getting the loan “to bridge this unprecedented situation.”

The yet to be concluded syndicated revolving loan comprises a commitment of 2.4 billion euros from the state-owned development bank KfW and 600 million euros in loan commitments at customary market conditions from a consortium of the company’s partner banks, including UniCredit, Bank of America, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. Adidas said it agrees to repay any unused portion of the money including interest and fees, as quickly as possible.

The company said in a statement that it would forgo short- and long-term bonuses for the year, equalling 65% of target annual compensation for top management. Long-term bonuses for the next level of management would also be forfeited.

Advertisement

“The further development of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the company’s business cannot be predicted at this point in time,” the company said. “As a result, adidas is still not able to provide an outlook for the full year 2020 that includes this impact.”

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln