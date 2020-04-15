Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Amid pandemic, Greece issues bond to display ‘confidence’

April 15, 2020 6:51 am
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has launched a 7-year bond auction, taking advantage of an improvement in borrowing rates driven by massive European stimulus packages to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government backed the country’s second issue of the year on Wednesday and argued that the move was aimed at continuing to normalize Greece’s access to bond markets following eight years of international bailouts that ended in 2018.

“We are not making this (bond) issue because we need to raise money from the markets, but to demonstrate that Greece is confident and on its feet even in the middle of a serious health crisis,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told private Mega television.

Preliminary results of the bond auction are expected later Wednesday.

Advertisement

Greece issued a 15-year bond in late January. The yield on Greece’s 10-year bond dipped to historic lows of below 1% in February but soared to 4% weeks later amid global market panic surrounding the pandemic. The yield on Wednesday was at just over 2%.

        Insight by CenturyLink: GSA, Export-Import Bank and National Science Foundation address modernizing federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln