Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

AP sources: Trump, Biden spoke by phone about coronavirus

April 6, 2020 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden spoke over the phone Monday afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak, according to two people familiar with the call.

The conversation was the culmination of a dayslong effort by aides to get the two on the phone, after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called on the former vice president to “offer some support” to Trump. Biden, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee, has in recent weeks released a series of suggestions and proposals for responding to the pandemic and has criticized the Trump administration for acting too slowly to stem the virus’ spread.

The two people familiar with the call spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation.

Biden said last week that he would “love” to speak to Trump and wanted to share with him lessons from the Obama administration on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

“We’ve been through this in a slightly different way in the past, and I hope they can learn some lessons from what we did right and maybe what we did wrong,” the former vice president said during a virtual press briefing last week.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|6 Transition Connection
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

1917: America enters World War I