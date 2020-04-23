Appeals court: Detroit students have a right to literacy

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Students at underperforming Detroit public schools have a constitutional right to literacy, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

The ruling from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati follows a lower court’s dismissal of a 2016 lawsuit filed against state officials on behalf of some students who claimed Detroit schools were in “slum-like conditions” and “functionally incapable of delivering access to literacy.”

The court wrote that a basic minimum education should be recognized as a fundamental right and sent the lawsuit back to the lower court.

When filed, the lawsuit named then-Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, the state school board and others. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was elected in 2018 and now is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Advertisement

“The court in Cincinnati took a bold step today in recognizing a fundamental constitutional right of access to literacy and in doing so has given hope to the school children in Detroit who were so neglected for so long,” said Carter Phillips, a co-counsel with Los Angeles-based Public Counsel who represents the students named in the lawsuit.

When U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III dismissed it in 2018, he asserted that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t guarantee a fundamental right to literacy.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan called the appeals court ruling “a major step forward.”

“Literacy is something every child should have a fair chance to attain. We hope instead of filing another appeal, the parties sit down and focus on how to make literacy available to every child in Michigan,” Duggan said in a written statement.

Whitmer’s office said it was reviewing the appeals court decision, adding that Whitmer did not challenge the merits of the lower court’s ruling.

“We’ve also regularly reinforced that the governor has a strong record on education and has always believed we have a responsibility to teach every child to read,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said in an email.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.