Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Appeals court hands blow to Democrats in ballot order suit

April 29, 2020 1:38 pm
 
2 min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appellate court ruled Wednesday that a lawsuit over how names are listed on Florida ballots wrongly targeted the state’s chief elections officer, who the court said isn’t responsible for printing ballots and setting the order in which names appear.

The high-stakes jockeying over name order on Florida’s ballot is hardly inconsequential as Republicans and Democrats grapple for every advantage they can get in elections that are often too close to call on election night.

The ruling vacates a U.S. District Court decision handed down in November that sided with Democrats. They had argued that a candidate whose name appears first has an undue advantage.

Under Florida law, President Donald Trump would automatically appear at the top of the ballot in November — ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee.

Advertisement

That’s because top ballot billing goes to the party of the state’s governor. Republicans have now occupied the governor’s office for two decades. Florida’s name-ordering law dates to 1951, when Democrats were in power.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Florida Democratic Party, which was not a party to the lawsuit, did not have immediate comment, nor did the national Democratic Party, which was challenging similar ballot order laws in three other states.

In its ruling Wednesday, the appellate court said the plaintiffs in the case lacked standing to sue Florida’s Secretary of State, Laurel Lee.

“None of them proved an injury in fact. And any injury they might suffer is neither fairly traceable to the Secretary nor redressable by a judgment against her because she does not enforce the challenged law,”’ the court ruled.

It said that Florida’s 67 county elections supervisors — none of whom were named as defendants in the case — were responsible for placing candidates on the ballot, not the Secretary of State.

The appellate court instructed the lower court to dismiss the case.

In his ruling in November, Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida said that the current scheme allows the state “to put its thumb on the scale and award an electoral advantage to the party in power.”

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall