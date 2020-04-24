Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

CBO says deficit to reach $3.7 trillion in economic decline

April 24, 2020 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a burst of government spending on testing, health care and aid to businesses and households will nearly quadruple the government’s budget deficit to $3.7 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.

The 2020 budget deficit will explode after four coronavirus response bills passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump promise to pile more than $2 trillion onto the $24.6 trillion national debt in just the remaining six months of the current fiscal year, according to the CBO.

That’s more than double the deficit record set during President Barack Obama’s first year in office.

The CBO said lawmakers eventually will be forced to tackle the government’s chronic financial woes, if for no other reason than the looming insolvency of Social Security and Medicare.

Advertisement

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|24 Government Proposal Desktop Publishing...
4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation