Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Government closing in on small business lending limit

April 16, 2020 10:29 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The government is closing in on the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is sending relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. The program will likely reach its ceiling Thursday. A Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program has stalled in the Senate.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration head Jovita Carranza on Wednesday urged Congress to approve more funds. Meanwhile, thousands of small businesses have loan applications into bank, and more companies are in the process of applying.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Precision Strike Annual Review...
4|14 Proposal Editing Training
4|14 Migration OpenHack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today in History

1987: USPTO allows patents for genetically engineered animals