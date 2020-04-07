Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Grisham out as press secretary, will head first lady’s staff

April 7, 2020 10:57 am
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post nine months into the job after never holding a single formal press briefing.

Grisham will be assuming a new role as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. She had continued to represent the first lady while also holding the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since June of last year.

Mrs. Trump made the announcement Tuesday.

The overhaul comes as the president is facing the biggest crisis of his administration. Grisham, who succeeded Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer, had been sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic and since Mark Meadows, the president’s new chief of staff, began to assume control.

Advertisement

Over the last several weeks, Trump has been personally leading near-daily press briefings, intent on putting a positive spin on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

        Insight by Automation Anywhere: GAO, DLA and Bureau of Fiscal Service address the opportunities and challenges associated with using RPA in this free webinar.

Meadows is currently considering several new hires, including current Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Grisham had said when she took on the role that she was willing to hold press briefings, but later said Trump didn’t want her to.

The role of press secretary has been a particularly challenging one under the media-obsessed Trump, who believes himself to be his best spokesman, communications director and strategist, and demands absolute loyalty.

“I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” Grisham said in a statement. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"