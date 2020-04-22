Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Hong Kong reshuffles Cabinet, appoints 5 new ministers

By ZEN SOO
April 22, 2020 1:57 am
 
2 min read
      

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong on Wednesday appointed five new principal officials in a Cabinet reshuffle, with new appointments for the ministers overseeing mainland affairs, civil service, financial services and home affairs, as well as innovation and technology.

The reshuffle, approved by the central Chinese government in Beijing and announced by China’s State Council, came on recommendations by Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam.

“I have started to map out the strategies for rebooting Hong Kong after the pandemic,” Lam said at a news conference, referring to the coronavirus. “A major goal of this reshuffle is to help Hong Kong to get out of this difficult situation as soon as possible.”

Hong Kong has confirmed 1,030 cases of the coronavirus, including four deaths. On Tuesday, it announced a second two-week extension on social distancing measures that include a ban on public gatherings of more than four people as well as keeping entertainment venues closed.

Advertisement

Based on the new appointments, Director of Immigration Eric Tsang will replace Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

The reshuffle comes as Nip apologized Monday for the “mistakes, confusion and misunderstanding” caused by conflicting statements from the government on whether the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong are restricted from interfering in the semi-autonomous territory’s internal affairs according to the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

Nip remains in Lam’s Cabinet, taking over as secretary for the civil service from Joshua Law. Lam said the Cabinet reshuffle was unrelated to Nip’s public apology.

James Lau, the secretary for financial services and the treasury, will be replaced by Christopher Hui, the executive director of the financial services development council. Nicholas Yang, secretary for innovation and technology, will by replaced by the current electrical and mechanical services director, Alfred Sit.

The undersecretary for labor and welfare, Caspar Tsui, will now be secretary for home affairs, replacing Lau Kong-wah.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|21 Corelight's Zeek Threat Hunting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG Rescue Swimmers make protective masks for healthcare workers

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 lands on the moon