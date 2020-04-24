Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky mayor finds woman hiding in his home’s cellar

April 24, 2020 7:28 am
 
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor said he found a woman hiding in his cellar.

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he found the woman Wednesday morning after he heard noises and smelled cigarette smoke outside a home he was renovating, WNKY-TV reported.

When he checked the cellar, he told Bowling Green police he found traces of blood on the cellar’s doors and a bag with women’s leggings.

Wilkerson saw the woman when he went back to the cellar a second time after the electricity in his house went out, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. He said a young woman with dark hair told him she was “hiding from someone” before she ran away into the street.

Advertisement

The mayor said he doesn’t know when the woman started living in his cellar, but noted she did not steal anything from the house. Wilkerson said he wanted to let people know about about the report before “a story would come out that I had a lady locked up in my cellar.”

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Bowling Green Police have not identified a suspect.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|23 Adobe Certified Professional: Adobe...
4|23 Government Proposal Graphics Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tens of thousands National Guard troops aid FEMA in COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation