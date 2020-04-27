Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Libya’s Hifter declares UN unity deal ‘thing of the past’

April 27, 2020 4:56 pm
 
2 min read
      

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter on Monday declared a landmark United Nations-brokered agreement to unite the country “a thing of the past,” and pledged his authorities would move toward creating a new government.

Hifter’s televised statement threatens to deepen the schism between east and west Libya and further complicate U.N. efforts to broker a political settlement to the civil war.

“The political agreement destroyed the country,” he said. “We will work to create the conditions for building permanent civic institutions.”

Hifter, commander of Libya’s east-based forces laying siege to the capital of Tripoli, controls most of eastern and southern Libya. The besieged administration in Tripoli rules just a corner of the country’s west. Both sides are supported by a network of fractious militias and foreign powers.

Advertisement

While Hifter has not yet dissolved any state institutions, such as the eastern-based House of Representatives, he said his armed forces “accept the people’s mandate to run the country.”

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The U.S. Embassy in Libya said it “regrets” Hifter’s unilateral proposal to alter Libya’s political structure and urged him to engage in “serious dialogue” about the country’s next steps.

In a speech last week, Hifter asked Libyans to hold demonstrations and give him a mandate to rule. Despite a curfew imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, crowds thronged the streets of Benghazi and chanted slogans against the rival Tripoli administration.

The U.N. set up the Tripoli-based government, known as the Government of National Accord, in 2015 following the emergence of two rival centers of government — one allied with Hifter in the eastern city of Tobruk and one in Tripoli.

The agreement, frequently condemned by Hifter and his supporters, bestows international legitimacy on a western government under the leadership of technocrat Fayez Sarraj.

It also acknowledges the House of Representatives based in Tobruk as the country’s official legislature and grants consultative powers to the previous parliament based in Tripoli. Both bodies are largely powerless.

The agreement has so far failed to bring unity or stability to the divided country. The abrupt resignation of U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame earlier this year cast further doubt on the fate of Libya’s hamstrung political process.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Hifter has ratcheted up his military campaign to seize Tripoli. Both sides have ignored calls by the U.N. and the West for a cease-fire so authorities can direct resources to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his speech, Hifter said his forces would continue their offensive “until the end.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War