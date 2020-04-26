Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Lightning kills at least 10 in India amid heavy rain

April 26, 2020 5:05 am
 
< a min read
      

PATNA, India (AP) — Lightning killed at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Sunday, a government official said.

Pratay Amrit, a Bihar state disaster management official, said nine others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district.

They were plucking vegetables in farms, about 60 kilometers (35 miles) north of Patna, the state capital.

Amrit said nine villagers died on the spot and one later died in a hospital.

Advertisement

In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state during the monsoon season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation