Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Masks, gloves, tears as NYPD mourns commander lost to virus

April 22, 2020 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Pallbearers donned protective face masks along with their police department dress blues. A man praying near the casket was swaddled in a white Tyvek suit. Others in the sparse crowd outside a New York City funeral home tried to maintain some semblance of social distance.

A prayer service and carryout ceremony Wednesday for NYPD Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury had some of the trappings of a typical police funeral mixed with safety measures that have become commonplace as society grapples with coronavirus.

Chowdhury, 54, died Sunday from complications of the disease, the police department said. He is among 31 members of the NYPD who have perished as a result of the virus. The dead include five detectives, a patrol officer and five other members of the traffic enforcement unit.

Chowdhury worked in traffic enforcement in Brooklyn and “was revered by members” of the department’s transportation bureau, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a tweet. He died just two weeks shy of his 30th anniversary of joining the police department.

Advertisement

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|22 Security Through INSIGHTS Summit
4|22 Adobe ColdFusion Summit East 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard children keep watch at North Bend

Today in History

1954: McCarthy hearings begin investigating Army