Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico, European Union conclude trade negotiations

April 28, 2020 3:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and the European Union successfully concluded negotiations on a new, updated trade agreement, the two sides said Tuesday.

The pact must still be approved by both sides, and will include provisions on investment protection and government purchasing.

Mexico’s Economy Department said Tuesday the pact will contribute to economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

The E.U. said in a statement that practically all trade in goods between the EU and Mexico will now be duty-free.

Advertisement

The E.U. is Mexico’s third-largest trading partner, with $75.5 billion in annual commercial exchanges. In 2019 Mexico had a $27 billion trade deficit with the E.U.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

E.U. Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said “Openness, partnerships and cooperation will be even more essential as we rebuild our economies after this pandemic.”

His office said that “EU-Mexico trade in goods has more than tripled since the entry into force of the original agreement in 2001.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction