Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

NYC mayor wants hundreds of thousands of daily virus tests

April 20, 2020 9:12 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers would need to be tested for the coronavirus daily before city officials could start to loosen restrictions that have shuttered most workplaces and forced residents to cover their faces in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

“To be able to come back you need testing to be — in our city probably hundreds of thousands of tests a day,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “You need temperature checks going into workplaces. You need all sorts of things to make sure that anyone who’s sick is immediately isolated and supported in quarantine.”

But he said New York can’t start reopening its economy without widespread testing “and so far the federal government still can’t get the handle on that.”

The need for more testing comes as the daily COVID-19 death toll in New York state appeared to have reached a plateau, with Saturday’s 507 reported deaths down 271 since last Monday. De Blasio credited “everyday Americans and everyday New Yorkers who are doing this hard work of figuring out a new way of life with no warning.”

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: GSA, Export-Import Bank and National Science Foundation address modernizing federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|20 Federal Contractors Networking Soiree
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

EUCOM frontline members make masks to help flatten curve

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins