Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan’s army says it shot down Indian drone in Kashmir

April 9, 2020 1:57 am
 
< a min read
      

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Thursday its troops shot down a small Indian spy drone after it violated the country’s airspace in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, it said Pakistani troops downed the drone when it “intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory” for surveillance along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani- and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir.

The military released a picture of what it said was the downed drone.

There was no immediate comment from India on Thursday.

Advertisement

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the territory in its entirety. They have fought two wars over it since their independence from British rule in 1947.

        Insight by Automation Anywhere: GAO, DLA and Bureau of Fiscal Service address the opportunities and challenges associated with using RPA in this free webinar.

The military has been on high alert since last February, when India launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, saying it targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered portion of Kashmir.

Pakistan at the time retaliated and said it shot down two Indian jets. One Indian pilot was captured and later released.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USGC ensures safe, efficient marine transportation during pandemic

Today in History

1952: President Truman seizes steel mills to stop strike