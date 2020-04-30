Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Poland’s president appoints acting head of Supreme Court

April 30, 2020 6:29 am
 
1 min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday appointed an acting head of the beleaguered Supreme Court following the retirement of its president, who had vehemently defended its independence.

The court under Malgorzata Gersdorf has been critical of the steps that the right-wing government is taking to put Poland’s judiciary under political control. The court has also questioned the legality of new legislation the government is pushing to allow the upcoming presidential election to be held by mail. It has the authority to question the legality of elections.

Gersdorf is retiring Thursday and a crowd is gathering before the Supreme Court to thank her for her role in defending the independence of Poland’s judiciary and bid her farewell.

A court general assembly that should have shortlisted five candidates to succeed her has been put off until social distancing rules against the coronavirus spread are lifted.

Advertisement

President Andrzej Duda, who has the authority to appoint the new head of the court, appointed one of the court’s judges, Judge Kamil Zaradkiewicz on Thursday to be the acting head. Zaradkiewicz had previously questioned the power of some of the rulings by another top court, the Constitutional Tribunal.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Critics said that according to the rule, the interim job should have been given to the court’s oldest judge, Jozef Iwulski.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

1803: US and France conclude Louisiana Purchase