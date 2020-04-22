Police investigating slaying, dismemberment search landfill

HAWLEY, Minn. (AP) — Law enforcement officers investigating the killing and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman have been searching a landfill in western Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

Ethan Broad, 27, was charged this week in Clay County with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in the death of Dystynee Avery.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said officers have been searching the landfill for three days, but he declined to say what they hope to find. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the search.

According to the criminal complaint, Broad confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but he said it was an act of self-defense. The complaint says he cut up her body with a saw, put the remains into garbage bags and dumped them in bins near his apartment in south Moorhead.

Broad is being held on $1 million bond.

