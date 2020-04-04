Listen Live Sports

South Dakota lawmaker dies of coronavirus

April 4, 2020 1:27 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota state lawmaker who was among several family members to contract the coronavirus has died.

State Rep. Bob Glanzer died at about 8 p.m. Friday at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, his son Tom said in a Facebook post.

Tom Glanzer didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press, but Senate Majority Leader Lee Qualm confirmed Bob Glanzer’s death to The Associated Press.

The 74-year-old lawmaker had fallen ill almost two weeks ago, part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases around Huron, South Dakota. Glanzer’s wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law all had the virus, and Glanzer’s 51-year-old niece, Mari Hofer, died of it, according to Hofer’s husband, Quint Hofer.

Glanzer was a retired agriculture loan officer and a past manager of the South Dakota State Fair.

