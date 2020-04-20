Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict

April 20, 2020 10:26 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant, settling a quirk of constitutional law that had allowed divided votes to result in convictions in Louisiana and Oregon.

The justices’ vote overturned the conviction of Evangelisto Ramos. He is serving a life sentence in Louisiana for killing a woman after a jury voted 10-2 to convict him in 2016. Oregon is the only other state that allows for non-unanimous convictions for some crimes.

Louisiana voters changed the law for crimes committed beginning in 2019.

Now the same rules will apply in all 50 states and in the federal system: Juries must vote unanimously for conviction.

Advertisement

The outcome will affect defendants who are still appealing their convictions. But for defendants whose cases are final, it will take another round of lawsuits to figure out whether the high court ruling applies to them.

        Insight by CenturyLink: GSA, Export-Import Bank and National Science Foundation address modernizing federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|20 Federal Contractors Networking Soiree
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

EUCOM frontline members make masks to help flatten curve

Today in History

1898: President McKinley seeks declaration of war against Spain