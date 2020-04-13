Listen Live Sports

Supreme Court to hold May arguments by teleconference

April 13, 2020 10:13 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump’s bid to shield his tax and other financial records.

The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and April because of the coronavirus.

