Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting

April 18, 2020 11:04 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot and killed a Texas police officer and wounded two others Saturday after they responded to a call at an apartment complex, authorities said.

The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he “ambushed the officers with a rifle,” according to a statement from authorities in San Marcos, a fast-growing city between Austin and San Antonio. The condition of the two wounded officers, who officials said were transported to a hospital outside Austin and underwent surgery, was not immediately known.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” San Marcos interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a statement.

No other details about what provoked the shooting or names were released. A news conference was scheduled for Sunday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked for prayers and thanked San Marcos police officers for “containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life.”

It marks the second line-of-duty death for a San Marcos police officer, according to city officials. Sgt. Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant in 2017.

