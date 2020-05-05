Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

May 14, 2020 6:00 am
 
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OBAMA EMERGES AS CENTRAL FIGURE IN 2020 RACE Democrats are embracing him as a political wingman for Joe Biden, while President Trump gets to train the spotlight on one of his favorite political foils.

2. STRONG TYPHOON SLAMS INTO PHILIPPINES The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of more than 90 miles per hour, forces the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

3. SENATE WEIGHS RENEWAL OF SURVEILLANCE LAWS Compromise legislation the House passed would impose new restrictions to try and appease civil liberties advocates in both parties.

4. US MILITARY OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER IRAN NAVY ACCIDENT The friendly fire incident killed 19 of Iran’s troops, leading the U.S. to also criticize the training for taking place so close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

5. ‘MY HEART IS BROKEN’ Singer Melissa Etheridge is blaming opioid addiction for the death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher.

