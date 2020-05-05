5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HONG KONG LAWMAKERS SCUFFLE Clashes have broken out in the legislature for a second time this month as a pro-Beijing lawmaker was elected as chair of a key committee that scrutinizes bills.

2. EXTREMIST GUILTY OF MURDER An Israeli district court has convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents.

3. ‘GOD TV’ SPAT An evangelical broadcaster who boasted of miraculously securing a TV license in Israel now risks being taken off the air over suspicions of trying to convert Jews to Christianity.

4. STORM APPROACHES SOUTHEASTERN COAST Tropical Storm Arthur is crawling closer to the North Carolina coast, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.

5. US RESTRICTIONS CRITICAL BLOW TO HUAWEI The latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei threaten to devastate China’s first global tech competitor, escalating a feud with Beijing that could disrupt technology industries worldwide.

