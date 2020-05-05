Listen Live Sports

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

May 22, 2020 7:24 am
 
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SUPREME COURT WEIGHS TRUMP’S BID TO BLOCK SUBPOENAS The president won at least a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court earlier this week in keeping secret grand jury materials from the Russia investigation away from Democratic lawmakers.

2. CHINA BOOSTS SPENDING BUT NO BIG STEPS ON VIRUS-HIT ECONOMY China’s No. 2 leader promises higher spending to revive its pandemic-stricken economy and curb surging job losses losses but steered clear of launching a massive stimulus.

3. MAN WHO VIDEOTAPED ARBERY SHOOTING VIDEO CHARGED IN HIS SLAYING The Georgia man whose cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting helped reignite the case is charged with murder.

4. KHASHOGGI’S SONS FORGIVE SAUDI KILLERS The family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi announces they have forgiven his Saudi killers, giving legal reprieve to the five government agents who’d been sentenced to death.

5. WILL VIRUS KEEP FLORIDA SPECTATORS FROM ASTRONAUT LAUNCH? In the age of coronavirus, Florida officials and NASA are split on whether it’s a good idea for spectators to show up for next week’s space launch.

