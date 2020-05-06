Listen Live Sports

Alaska faces more summer cruise ship cancellations

May 6, 2020 7:52 pm
 
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three cruise lines said Wednesday they are canceling sailings to Alaska this summer, citing travel and other restrictions linked to coronavirus concerns.

Two of the companies, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, had previously announced sharply reduced plans for voyages to and tours in Alaska. On Wednesday, they said remaining trips they had planned to the state would be canceled.

Seabourn said it is suspending through Oct. 13 sailings to Alaska. That extends throughout what is typically the cruise season here.

Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise Line announced it was canceling trips to Alaska this year. Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn fall under the Carnival Corp. umbrella.

Mike Tibbles, with Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, said by email that the state faces a loss of 479 voyages — or 80% of expected sailings — with a passenger capacity of more than 955,000 because of ship cancellations.

Tourism is a significant industry in Alaska.

Messages seeking comment were left for an official with the Alaska Travel Industry Association.

