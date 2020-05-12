Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

AP Courtside: Supreme Court takes up Trump subpoena cases

May 12, 2020 8:01 am
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is holding its second week of arguments by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic, with audio available live to audiences around the world.

The court has heard four days of arguments that had been postponed because of the virus outbreak and has two more days to go. Decisions are expected by early summer.

Some observations, trivia and analysis from our Supreme Court reporters (all times local):

8 a.m.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court is taking up the biggest cases of its arguments by telephone. President Donald Trump is asking the justices to put an end to subpoenas issued by congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney for tax, bank and other financial records. Rulings against the president could result in the release of information during Trump’s campaign for reelection.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

The court will hear the two cases Tuesday. More arguments are planned for Wednesday. Like last week, the arguments will be livestreamed.

If you followed along last week, you know how the arguments will go: The justices are asking questions in order of seniority, after Chief Justice John Roberts goes first. That means Trump’s two appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, ask questions last.

Justice Clarence Thomas asked questions during each argument last week and again on Monday. The intervals between Thomas’ questions during high court arguments used to be measured in years. Thomas once went 10 years, from 2006 to 2016, without asking even one question.

___

Follow AP’s Supreme Court Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/AP_Courtside. And Supreme Court reporters Mark Sherman at https://twitter.com/shermancourt and Jessica Gresko at https://twitter.com/jessicagresko.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE assists with building alternative care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system