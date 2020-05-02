Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Asia Today: S Korea reports 6 new cases, focuses on economy

May 2, 2020 12:45 am
 
1 min read
      

BANGKOK (AP) — South Korea on Saturday reported six fresh cases of the coronavirus, continuing a monthlong streak of below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national figures to 10,780 confirmed cases and 250 virus-related deaths.

At least 1,081 cases have been linked to international arrivals, but these have also declined in recent weeks as the government strengthened border controls, such as enforcing 14-day quarantines on all overseas passengers.

Daegu reported no new cases.

Advertisement

With infections slowing, government officials have been relaxing social distancing guidelines and shifting focus on easing the shock on the economy. During the first three months, the economy saw its worst contraction since late 2008 as the pandemic hit both domestic consumption and exports.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Health authorities still raise concern about a broader “quiet spread” and are planning antibody tests to learn how widespread the virus is.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— CHINA REPORTS SINGLE INFECTION: China, where the pandemic began in December, reported one new infection and no deaths in the 24 hours through midnight Friday. The country has reported a total of 82,875 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths. The National Health Commission reported 43 people were released from hospitals Friday after being declared recovered, raising the total to 77,685. There were a total 557 people still hospitalized on the mainland.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union