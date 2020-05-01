Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Australian police fatally shoot man after stabbings at mall

May 1, 2020 1:26 am
 
< a min read
      

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Police shot dead a man who stabbed several people at an Australian shopping mall on Friday, officials and media reported.

The man had wielded a knife and stabbed several people in car parks near the mall at the northwest coastal town of South Hedland, The North West Telegraph reported, citing witnesses.

A police statement confirmed that a man had died at the mall but said the circumstances were being investigated.

A police officer fired a gun and a number of injured people were being treated at Hedland Health Campus, the statement said.

Advertisement

“Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries,” the statement said.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. John Ambulance said in a statement multiple people were treated at the scene but did not detail their conditions.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II Army veteran Sam Sachs

Today in History

1803: US and France conclude Louisiana Purchase