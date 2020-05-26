Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Authorities: Bear attacks mountain biker in southern Montana

May 26, 2020 12:43 am
 
< a min read
      

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — A mountain biker was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday near the southern Montana community of Big Sky, according to authorities.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen told the Billings Gazette that the man was able to walk away and find help. He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries to his face and back and is stable in critical condition.

The man, in his 60s, had likely surprised the bear after rounding a sharp corner on a trail on private property, according to the wildlife agency’s initial investigation. Jacobsen said the attack did not appear to be predatory.

The trail is closed during the investigation. Authorities are not searching for the bear.

Advertisement

Jacobsen reminded people in bear country to carry bear spray, stay in groups, watch for signs of the animals and keep away from areas with animal carcasses.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Memorial Day 2020

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system