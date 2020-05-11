Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Biden campaign reports raising $60 million with DNC in April

May 11, 2020 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Monday that it and the Democratic National Committee jointly raised $60 million in April, a solid sum that may ease some Democratic worries that the party’s presumptive nominee is stumbling in the money race.

Biden’s campaign was almost broke before he vaulted to the top of the crowded Democratic presidential field on Super Tuesday in early March. He became the party’s presumptive nominee when his sole remaining rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign in early April.

The campaign said in a statement that its average April donation was $32.63, “showing continued grassroots strength even in this time of crisis.” It has recently announced a number of hires, a sign of a newly secure financial position.

Biden remains far behind President Donald Trump in campaign fundraising. Trump and the Republican National Committee reported raising $212 million in the first three months of 2020.

Advertisement

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE assists with building alternative care facility

Today in History

1973: Judge cites government misconduct in Pentagon Papers trial