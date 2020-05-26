Listen Live Sports

Big Oil loses appeal, climate suits go to California courts

May 26, 2020 2:19 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday against major oil companies in lawsuits brought by California cities and counties seeking damages for the impact of climate change.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said state courts are the proper forum for the lawsuits alleging Big Oil promoted petroleum as environmentally responsible when producers knew it was causing damage.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP and Royal Dutch Shell and other companies had sought to move the cases to federal courts, where one judge had tossed a suit brought by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland.

The lawsuits claim the companies created a public nuisance and should pay for sea walls and other infrastructure to protect against the effects of climate change — construction that could cost tens of billions of dollars.

While the rulings in a pair of cases were seen as a victory by environmental groups, it could take years before they ever get to a jury, if they make it that far.

