Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Bolivia air force plane crashes, killing 2 crew, 4 Spaniards

May 2, 2020 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Bolivian air force plane flying a humanitarian mission crashed minutes after takeoff in the Amazonian region, killing all six occupants, including four Spaniards who were being ferried to catch a flight to their homeland, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The Beechcraft Baron, a twin-engine propeller plane, went down in a marshy area on the outskirts of Trinidad, a city in the northeast of the country, the announcement said.

The statement identified the Spaniards as Francisco José Gallegos Gonzáles, Yandira Olivera Velarde, Delis Salvatierra Velarde and Alba Aparicio Formas. It said the plane was crewed by an air force captain and lieutenant.

The plane was carrying the Spaniards to the city of Santa Cruz, where they were to board a flight bound for their country.

Advertisement

The ministry said investigators were working to determine the cause of the accident.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union