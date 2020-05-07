Listen Live Sports

Croatian air force plane crashes. killing 2 crew members

May 7, 2020 12:45 pm
 
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s Defense Ministry says an air force training plane crashed in the southwest of the country, killing two crew members.

The ministry said the Zlin single-engine aircraft crashed at around 4 p.m. local time Thursday during a routine training flight.

Photos from the scene show the small plane’s wreckage plunged in a bush near the walls of what appears to be a private house.

The Croatian defense minister and other officials went to the crash site.

Officials did not say what might have caused the plane to go down.

