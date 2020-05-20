Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Fighter jet crashes in Florida; pilot ejects and survives

May 20, 2020 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An Air Force fighter jet crashed while landing at a Florida base, but the pilot was able to eject and survived.

The F-35A Lightning II crashed Tuesday night on the base as the pilot returned from a routine training flight, the public affairs office at Eglin Air Force Base near Tampa said in a news release.

The pilot ejected before the crash and is hospitalized in stable condition, the base said.

The pilot is a member of the 58th Fighter Squadron. The pilot’s name was not released.

Advertisement

The crash came four days after an F-22 fighter crashed 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the base. That pilot also ejected and survived.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Airmen graduate BMT proof of concept at Keesler AFB

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system