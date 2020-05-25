Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Former US Rep. Allen West out of hospital after Texas crash

May 25, 2020 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was released from a Texas hospital Monday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash, according to a a post on his Facebook page.

West, who is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas, was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in an email that troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 in West at about 5 p.m. Saturday. He said an unidentified vehicle had unsafely changed lanes in front of two motorcyclists. He said one of the motorcyclists tried to break and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist.

He said both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital in Waco to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Advertisement

Allen’s campaign manager, Lisa Hendrickson, said West was the motorcyclist in front in the DPS description of the accident.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Memorial Day 2020

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system