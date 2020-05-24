Listen Live Sports

Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after Texas crash

May 24, 2020 4:27 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.

A post on his page later on Sunday said West, who was in stable condition, was expected to be released Monday and then plans to take a week off to recuperate.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in an email that troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 in West at about 5 p.m. Saturday. He said an unidentified vehicle had unsafely changed lanes in front of two motorcyclists. He said one of the motorcyclists tried to break and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist.

He said both motorcyclists were taken to a hospital in Waco to be treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Allen’s campaign manager, Lisa Hendrickson, said West was the motorcyclist in front in the DPS description of the accident.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

