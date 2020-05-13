Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

French lawmakers adopt bill on removing hate content online

May 13, 2020 3:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

France’s parliament has approved a bill aimed at fighting hate online that obliges platforms and search engines to remove prohibited content within 24 hours starting July 1.

Lawmakers adopted the proposed legislation on Wednesday. Submitted by French President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party, the law allows for fines of up to 1.25 million euros ($1.1 million.)

It targets texts, pictures, videos and web pages that incite hatred or violence, or that carry insults of a racist or religious nature.

The bill faced vociferous opposition in France and beyond from critics who said it would curtail the democratic right to freedom of expression.

Advertisement

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, an advocacy group with offices in Washington and Brussels, said it was concerned the French legislation “could lead to excessive takedowns of content as companies, especially startups, would err on the side of caution.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA receives donated masks from South Korea at Joint Base Andrews

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system