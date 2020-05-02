Listen Live Sports

French soldier killed in anti-insurgent operations in Mali

May 2, 2020 7:00 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that a French soldier has been killed in Mali during operations against “armed terrorist groups.”

A military tanker belonging to the French-led Operation Barkhane was hit by an improvised explosive device on April 23 in the Liptako region of southeast central Mali.

Two soldiers were wounded by device and were taken for care immediately. One is currently in a stable condition but the other died of his injuries.

In a statement Saturday, Defense Staff Chief Gen. François Lecointre noted his “deep sadness to the memory of this soldier who died for France.”

Operation Barkhane, which succeeded Operation Serval but has a much wider geographic scope, is targeting Islamist groups in Africa’s Sahel region.

