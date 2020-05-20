Listen Live Sports

German farmer jailed for drowning wife in liquid manure

May 20, 2020 10:51 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A 55-year-old farmer in Germany has been convicted of drowning his wife in liquid manure in 2018, after a court dismissed his claim that she fell into a slurry pit by accident.

German news agency dpa reported that the Augsburg regional court on Wednesday sentenced the defendant to 13-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter.

Judges in the Bavarian city said they had “no doubt” the 51-year-old woman had fallen victim to a violent crime. The defendant’s lawyer said they would appeal

In a separate case, a court in the southern city of Ellwangen convicted a 48-year-old German man of killing his estranged wife last year by pouring gasoline over her and setting her alight. Prosecutors said the 45-year-old victim died in a fiery blast.

The defendant was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder.

In Germany, 123 women were killed by their current or former partners in 2018.

