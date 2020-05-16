Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Guatemalans angered by US tweet warning of migration dangers

May 16, 2020 6:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Embassy found itself barraged with criticism Saturday after putting out a message on Twitter warning Guatemalans about the dangers of sending children as migrants to the United States.

“Take care of your children. Don’t put them at risk with the illegal #Migración,” the tweet read.

But the message also included a photograph of Felipe Gómez Alonzo, an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

That angered many people, and dozens took to social media to complain, with some saying the U.S. message could be interpreted as a threat to migrants. Hours after it was posted, the tweet was deleted from the official website of the U.S. Embassy.

Advertisement

The boy’s death was announced at Christmas 2018. He had been taken to the U.S. by his father, who had heard that it would be easier for him to migrate there if accompanied by a child. After they were detained, the boy began to have health problems and died while in the Border Patrol’s custody.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system