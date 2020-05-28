Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Hard-line former Tehran mayor named Iran parliament speaker

May 28, 2020 1:09 am
 
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament voted Thursday to elect a hard-line former mayor of Tehran as the legislative body’s new speaker.

Iranian state television said Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had been elected during a parliamentary session. It said 230 lawmakers voted for him, without saying how many of the body’s 290 legislators voted against him.

Qalibaf was one of the challengers to President Hassan Rouhani in Iran’s 2017 presidential election.

Qalibaf served in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard during the country’s bloody 1980s war with Iraq. After the conflict, he served as the head of the Guard’s construction arm, Khatam al-Anbia, for several years.

Advertisement

He later served as the head of the Guard’s air force.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

During his 12 years as Tehran’s mayor, Qalibaf improved the city’s subway lines and encouraged the construction of many modern high-rises. His opponents accused him of wasting public funds on unnecessary projects while not paying attention to social and cultural aspects of the city.

Qalibaf, 58, replaces Ali Larijani, who served as the parliament’s speaker from 2008 until this May.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Blue Ridge makes first port visit in over 70 days

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system