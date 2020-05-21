Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

May 21, 2020 4:53 pm
 
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Thursday as tensions flared again between the U.S. and China and as more dismal news came out detailing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Technology and health care stocks took some of the heaviest losses. Only industrial sector stocks eked out a gain. Homebuilders, meanwhile, moved broadly higher, extending the group’s solid rally this month.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.8%, but is on track to close out the week with a weekly gain.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 slid 23.10 points, or 0.8%, to 2,948.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.78 points, or 0.4%, to 24,474.12.

The Nasdaq composite lost 90.90 points, or 1%, to 9,284.88.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 0.63 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,347.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 84.81 points, or 3%.

The Dow is up 788.70 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 270.32 points, or 3%

The Russell 2000 is up 90.57 points, or 7.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 282.27 points, or 8.7%.

The Dow is down 4,064.32 points, or 14.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 312.28 points, or 3.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 320.91 points, or 19.2%.

