Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Indian trains carry thousands of stranded workers home

May 6, 2020 8:14 am
 
1 min read
      

PRAYAGRAJ, India (AP) — Thousands of jobless Indian migrant workers arrived by train in their home state on Wednesday after the government eased a lockdown imposed on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Two trains arrived in the northern town of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh state from Surat, a diamond manufacturing hub in western Gujarat state. Two more trains were to follow later in the day.

“I am very happy today that I have been able to come back home. My mother is here and she is very sick,’’ said Sunil Kumar Tripathi, a teacher.

Shalu Upadhyay, an embroiderer, said the special train service was a huge relief for the stranded workers.

Advertisement

The stranded workers lost their jobs under the lockdown and were living in shelters and relief camps organized by the state government and charities. After more than 50 days, the government began running special trains after workers clashed with police in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, and Surat over the past two weeks.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

India’s Labor Ministry said it still doesn’t know the total number of workers stranded across the country, although it ordered a count early last month, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The data was sought by an activist from the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative who said a large number of migrant workers were affected by the lockdown, causing immense economic hardship.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 reStart Reston Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps local food bank provide for community

Today in History

1935: FDR creates the Works Progress Administration